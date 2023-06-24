Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a deadly boating accident on Lake Six on June 22, 2023.
New details on 13-year-old boy who died in boating accident near Frazee
Levi Tande
“I was terrified but didn’t know what to do”: Fargo Schools athletic trainer arrested after alleged sexual assault
Atlas Power Data Center
North Dakota county cuts power to construction on crypto mining datacenter
Unterseher
UPDATE: Fargo man pleads guilty to rape of 7-year-old girl
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

One person has died after a shooting near Romkey Park in Moorhead on Friday, June 23.
Teen shot and killed near Moorhead’s Romkey Park
Minneapolis, MN
‘Swiftie-apolis’: Thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina