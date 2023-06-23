Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Worker dies after semi explodes at ammunition facility: ‘This is a tragedy’

A worker in Illinois has died after the truck he was driving exploded at an ammunition facility. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) - A worker was killed Thursday in Illinois after the truck he was driving exploded.

KMOV reports that Oscar “Zeke” Bettorf, 60, died in an explosion at the Winchester Ammunition facility.

Officials said Bettorf was driving a tractor-trailer filled with shotgun shell primers that exploded while he was transporting the items at the ammunition facility.

Bettorf was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary autopsy indicated that the 60-year-old suffered trauma to his head, neck and chest.

The company said the incident involved a company vehicle and that it has opened an investigation into what happened.

“We are deeply saddened that a Winchester employee was fatally injured this afternoon in an incident involving a company vehicle at the company’s East Alton facility,” a company spokesperson shared in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and co-workers. This is a tragedy, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine what happened,” the spokesperson added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting with the investigation

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a deadly boating accident on Lake Six on June 22, 2023.
New details on 13-year-old boy who died in boating accident near Frazee
Levi Tande
“I was terrified but didn’t know what to do”: Fargo Schools athletic trainer arrested after alleged sexual assault
Atlas Power Data Center
North Dakota county cuts power to construction on crypto mining datacenter
Unterseher
UPDATE: Fargo man pleads guilty to rape of 7-year-old girl
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gavels in before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
The inside of the Drift Prairie Brewing Company
Six local families say they opened the first Jamestown brewery since the 1880s
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference, Friday, June 16, 2023, in...
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
5:00 PM News Part 1 - June 23
5:00 PM News Part 1 - June 23