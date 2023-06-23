Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday

A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated a milestone birthday with a special surprise from the community.

WIS reports Nan Warren turned 100 years old this week by celebrating with loved ones and special guests.

The Gibson Village Retirement Community helped throw Warren’s party.

Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene, Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy were among the dignitaries who attended.

And during the party, Warren was presented with a key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File grain bin photo.
Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin
file graphic.
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail
Atlas Power Data Center
North Dakota county cuts power to construction on crypto mining datacenter
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Unterseher
UPDATE: Fargo man pleads guilty to rape of 7-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE -Flowers adorn the renovated Isidor and Ida Straus memorial plaque as Macy's and the...
Wife of pilot in fatal sub implosion descended from couple who died on Titanic, report says
Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says