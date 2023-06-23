Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Events to Unveil Art Installation in POW/MIA Plaza

By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Events will unveil a public art installation in the POW/MIA Plaza at an event on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30p.m. The public is invited to attend for a night of events sponsored by West Fargo Events, West Fargo VFW Post 7564 and Choice Bank. Local artist Jay Ray has created a military themed piece honoring the Vietnam War Veterans that will remain on display in the POW/MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street in the Downtown Yards District. The event will feature live music from local band “Short Notice” and remarks from West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis and local military dignitaries. Major General Alan Dohrmann, Adjutant General for ND Air and Army National Guard is the event’s guest of honor and speaker. The installation is expected to be displayed seasonally in the Plaza. For more information follow West Fargo Events on Facebook @westfargoevents

