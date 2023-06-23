Cooking with Cash Wa
Two charged with neglect following child death on the Red Lake Reservation

Police lights generic
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN (Valley News Live) - Two individuals from the Red Lake Indian Reservation have been indicted for child neglect following the death of a child, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, between January 1, 2022, and December 25, 2022, Julius Fineday, 41, and Sharon Rosebear, 63, willfully deprived a child of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, and supervision, despite being reasonably able to make the necessary provisions. The child died.

The indictment charges Fineday with one count of felony child neglect causing the death of a child and Rosebear with one count of felony child neglect. The defendants will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Middlecamp is prosecuting the case.

