Soaking Rain through the Weekend

Our wet pattern continues to bring rain to the valley this evening.

These storms could briefly be on the stronger side in the southern valley and lakes country, but most are simply bringing a good downpour to the areas they impact. Expect scattered rain and thunder to continue into tonight with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s in the Devil Lake basin and 70s elsewhere.

The risk of severe weather is on the low end. However, there have been a couple funnels and weak landspouts form in Wilkin and Otter Tail counties this afternoon. Very brief and very weak.

Soaking rains continue tonight before exiting east late tonight. The break is short-lived and more rain and storms arrive from the southwest overnight and into tomorrow morning leading to another day of scattered heavy rain and storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SATURDAY: With morning and afternoon/evening rain and storms, Saturday poses the risk of widespread heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding. South of the Hwy 200 corridor has pretty decent potential for at least 0.75″-1″ widespread rainfall. While highly dependent on the track of storms that develop with heavier rainfall, there will like be a few areas that see 2-3″ of rainfall. For this reason, we have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday.

While earlier this week it was looking like a good potential for severe storms Saturday, the risk has decreased for our area with the greatest risk south in the Sioux Falls, SD area. There is a very low (but not zero) chance for a severe storm or two in our southern counties.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms gradually weaken and shift east overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be drier, but expect gusty winds behind the system and temperatures generally in the 70s.

Stay up to date with timing and track of storms on your VNL Weather App!

NEXT WEEK: After the cool and rainy weekend in the 70s, we warm up slightly for the work week. 70s to low 80s Monday with perhaps a spotty shower or rumble. Storm chances increase into the mid-week. A few showers and storm Tuesday PM lead to scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures through the week will be in the 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

