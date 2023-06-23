Cooking with Cash Wa
Six local families say they opened the first Jamestown brewery since the 1880s

The inside of the Drift Prairie Brewing Company
The inside of the Drift Prairie Brewing Company(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of Jamestown you probably think of the World’s largest buffalo. Maybe you think of the North Dakota state hospital. But now, there’s a new sight to see nestled in the heart of town-- or rather, a new place to go.

Drift Prairie Brewing Company opened in May to offer the public an array of colorful beers. Co-owner Christian Cairy says his family came together with five other local families to bring their idea of a home-grown brewery to life. He says he wanted to give residents something they can be proud of.

“We’re the first brewery in Jamestown this side of the century. That’s not an exaggeration. The last brewery was in the 1880s. It was before the state of North Dakota was actually a state. It was just our drive to provide a space that people could be proud of-- something like a product that can be produced in the town,” said Cairy.

He says most of the beers they offer are brewed in-house. They also serve an array of guest beers from Minnesota and Laughing Sun Brewery in Bismarck. You can swing by at 121 3rd St. NW.

