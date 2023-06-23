Park Rapids woman accused of stealing money from ex-husband while acting as his caregiver

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Park Rapids woman is facing felony charges, accused of stealing money from her ex-husband-- who is considered a vulnerable adult due to deteriorating cognitive issues.

Court records show Heather Ann Winkleblack, 44, made large purchase for luxury items like high-end clothing, Tiffany’s jewelry and Louis Vuitton bags, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of her ex-husband’s inheritance while in charge of his account.

She faces 3 charges relating to financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult:

Financial Exploitation-Vulnerable Adult-Breach of Fiduciary Obligation - Fail Provide Care

Financial Exploitation-Vulnerable Adult- Uses/Manages or Takes Property For Benefit of Someone Else.

Financial Exploitation-Vulnerable Adult- Deprives Property or Resources For Benefit of Someone Else

All 3 charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $35,000.00.

Court records indicate this was happening between 7/1/2020 and 4/26/2021. Documents state an initial review of the ex-husband’s bank accounts revealed that from June of 2020 to December 8 of 2020, the account balance went from more than $378,000 to $8,400. A review of the account revealed that most of the money had been withdrawn in increments between $2,500 and $10,000 by Winkleblack. She allegedly stated that her ex is mentally incompetent, but she did not exploit him financially, claiming that not all of the money was his in their account.

The documents go on to say the man reported receiving an inheritance of approximately $3.2 million in his 20′s and early 30′s, prior to meeting his wife. He stated that for many years his money was separated from the Winkleblack’s money, but that he allowed her access to accounts for basic home expenses. He stated Winkleblack is now managing his finances, but he did not give her permission to “steal” his money.

A $25,000 payment was allegedly made by Winkleblack on 6/23/2020, the same day court records indicate that she made an adult protection report to HCSS, stating that she is concerned about her ex-husband’s deteriorating condition. In the report, the defendant stated that she can no longer care for or handle him.

