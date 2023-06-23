Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

NBA Draftee with Hitterdal Minnesota connections, goes to the Miami Heat

North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) drives around UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first...
North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) drives around UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(WKYT)
By Ian Schafer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tonight’s NBA draft features a young star with local connections.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a star basketball player from UCLA. He grew up in California, But his mom Angela is from Hitterdal, Minnesota. She sent Valley News Live some exclusive video from the NBA Draft “green room” in New York tonight before Jaime got drafted.

Jaquez is on his way to the defending Eastern Conference champions. He was drafted to the Miami Heat with the 18th pick in the first round.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File grain bin photo.
Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin
file graphic.
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail
Atlas Power Data Center
North Dakota county cuts power to construction on crypto mining datacenter
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Unterseher
UPDATE: Fargo man pleads guilty to rape of 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Lincoln County’s population grew by 8.2% from 2020 to 2022, largely spurred by the growth of...
South Dakota population on track to top 1 million by 2030 after ‘significant’ growth
Ole Abelseth
The North Dakotan that survived the Titanic
Livestock in the winter
Hoeven, Tester push for more livestock disaster assistance
Community Culinary Corps Project provides mutual aid to those in need
‘We can do better’: Former homeless woman speaks out after homeless encampment cleared near Red River