NBA Draftee with Hitterdal Minnesota connections, goes to the Miami Heat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tonight’s NBA draft features a young star with local connections.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a star basketball player from UCLA. He grew up in California, But his mom Angela is from Hitterdal, Minnesota. She sent Valley News Live some exclusive video from the NBA Draft “green room” in New York tonight before Jaime got drafted.

Jaquez is on his way to the defending Eastern Conference champions. He was drafted to the Miami Heat with the 18th pick in the first round.

