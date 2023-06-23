Moorhead sex offender moves near school, charged for walking into random home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are letting residents know that Daniel Fike Grinder has moved to the 700 block of 12th St N, near Ready Set Grow Daycare and Robert Asp Elementary.

Grinder is a level 3 offender. In June of 2007, he was convicted in Cass County District Court of Gross Sexual Imposition. Grinder’s victims were girls who were under the age of 15 at the time. He was formerly described as homeless.

Police say in October of 2021, he walked into a random home and wouldn’t leave.

Authorities say it happened on Oct. 13 around 4:30 a.m. when a man, later identified as Daniel Grinder, walked into a home in the 1500 block of 10th St. N.

Court documents say one of the people inside the home at the time was in the bathroom when she heard someone in the kitchen. The woman then went to the kitchen to find Grinder playing with her dogs.

Documents say Grinder told the woman that he wanted to talk to her, but she told him to get out. At that time, court papers say Grinder lifted up his shirt and said “I don’t have any weapons” and then continued to mumble to himself while playing with the dogs.

When he was asked to leave again, Grinder allegedly said he just needed 10-20 more minutes and then he would put $200 in her mailbox. Court documents say Grinder then left through the back door.

When officers arrived and searched the scene, they found a handgun in the window well of the home--that gun was taken into evidence.

Grinder was eventually arrested in the 1400 block of N. University Dr. for two counts of felony trespass and felon in possession of a firearm.

