Moorhead Police investigating stabbing that sent one man to the hospital

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is currently at Sanford Hospital after being stabbed in Moorhead.

According to Moorhead Police, on June 22, at 9:33 p.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of Maple Lane where the stabbing was reported.

Officers found the man outside of his home with injuries caused by a sharp object.

Moorhead police believe the stabbing is domestic related. No one has been arrested at this time, but police say they are not looking for any suspects.

The extent of his injuries is unknown. There is no danger to the public.

