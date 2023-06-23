Harvest Hope Farm give kids a different experience for summer camp

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of experience for your kid this summer, Harvest Hope Farm in Moorhead is welcoming them to spend some time with their animals.

The farm hosts several youth camps including the Llama Llama Camp, which is a four-day camp for 3 to 5-year-olds. It’s inspired by the popular book Llama Llama and the Billygoat.

There’s also a farm camp for kids, which is over 11 days for children 6 to 13. The campers also grow their own garden, where the produce is donated to families in need.

The farm owner says not only do the kids get the chance to get their hands dirty while playing with the animals, but they learn so much more.

“It’s just a great way to teach kids some life skills that they might not learn in other places. They learn things like persevering when they are planting their garden,” said Lynn Kotrba, who owns the farm with her husband Jason Kotrba.

The Farm Camp is completely full for the summer, but a few spots are still open for the August Llama Llama Camp. Parents can sign their kids up for the youth camps or other activities by visiting Harvest Hope Farm’s website.

