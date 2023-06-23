Cooking with Cash Wa
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Minnesota this weekend

First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to celebrate women's history month.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The First Lady will celebrate Pride Month this weekend with a stop in Minnesota.

First Lady Jill Biden is expected to arrive in Minneapolis on Saturday around noon.

While in Minneapolis she will attend a political event to deliver remarks for the President Victory Fund, before heading to a local Pride celebration.

Dr. Biden then heads to Nashville that evening.

