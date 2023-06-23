Fireworks rules for city of West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is sending a reminder to all residents regarding the use of fireworks within the limits of the City of West Fargo.

Any individual who is at least 12 years of age may use, explode or possess any retail fireworks within the limits of the City of West Fargo, commencing July 4 at 8 a.m. (CST), and ending July 4 at 11:59 p.m. (CST), and commencing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. (CST) and ending Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. (CST). The individual use, explosion, or possession of fireworks at any other time during the year is prohibited.

No person shall ignite, discharge or use fireworks on publicly owned or controlled property, including but not limited to, park property, city or county property, school property or federally owned property without prior written authorization from the governing board or authorized representative of the public entity, which owns or controls the property.

Fireworks are most safely disposed of when using a metal garbage container for soaking in water overnight before placing in a plastic bag or container.

The use of sky lanterns is illegal and all other fireworks shall be limited to a 1.4G firework. Regulations can be found on the City of West Fargo website under Chapter 12, section 12-0711.

Any complaints will be handled with the West Fargo Police Department and can result in fireworks taken away with the possibility of a fine. To report a complaint, please call (701) 515-5500. To report an emergency, call 911.

