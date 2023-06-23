Fargo man accused of shoplifting, making threats with knife

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is in jail, accused of shoplifting and making threats while armed with a knife.

It happened at 12:45 PM Thursday, June 22 in the 1600 block of 38th St. S. Witnesses tell Valley News Live a man and woman were seen in handcuffs.

Someone called Fargo Police reporting that two people had been in a store in the area and stolen property. Staff told officers they confronted the people, but they still left the business with the stolen property; adding that when staff attempted to stop the two, Rodriguez made verbal threats and displayed a silver object that looked like a knife.

Officer say the two were attempting to run away as they were trying to detain them. Benny Rodriguez, a 38-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for Robbery, Terrorizing and a local warrant.

