32nd Avenue South re-opening between 22nd and 25th Streets

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is pleased to announce 32nd Avenue South will reopen between 22nd and 25th Streets on Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m. Prior to the reopening, traffic on 25th Street will move from the west side to the east side lanes.

The reopening will include a three-way stop at the intersection of 25th Street and 32nd Avenue. At the intersection, northbound left turns along with southbound left and right turns on to 32nd Avenue will not be permitted.

Construction continues west of the intersection, and 32nd Avenue will remain closed from 25th Street to 28th Street. The following detours will be in effect:

· Westbound 32nd Avenue traffic will be detoured at 22nd Street South

· Eastbound 32nd Avenue traffic will be detoured at 32nd Street South

All detour routes will be clearly marked for motorists to follow.

The 32nd Avenue South reconstruction project, which began in April, is a major effort to rebuild 1.5 miles of the road from 32nd Street to University Drive South. Segment 1 reconstruction, covering the area between 32nd Street and 22nd Street South, is divided into four phases. Throughout each phase, 32nd Avenue South has experienced closures with designated detour routes for drivers.

The project includes the construction of a new five-lane concrete roadway to replace the aging infrastructure, with downsized medians to create additional boulevard space for sidewalks and trees. Additionally, the storm sewer drainage system will be expanded to improve overall drainage in the area.

We want to assure the public that access to all businesses along 32nd Avenue South will remain available throughout the duration of the project. Pedestrian access will also be maintained on at least one side of the street, ensuring the safety and convenience of pedestrians.

The City of Fargo would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during this extensive reconstruction project. We urge drivers to plan their routes accordingly, exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines while traveling through construction zones.

For more information on the 32nd Avenue reconstruction project, please follow FargoStreets on Facebook and Twitter or visit our website at https://fargond.gov/live/fargostreets.

