Woman admits to killing and freezing 2 newborns, official says

Police in South Korea searched a home on Thursday. Authorities said a woman admitted to killing...
Police in South Korea searched a home on Thursday. Authorities said a woman admitted to killing two newborns.(Source: JTBC/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - An arrest warrant has been requested by police for a woman in South Korea who is accused of killing two of her newborns and keeping their bodies in her freezer, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police official confirmed to CNN.

The woman, who is in her 30s, admitted to killing the two newborns as she had economic difficulties, having already had three children with her husband, aged 12, 10, and 8 years old.

The newborns were only a day old, according to the official.

The mother gave birth to a daughter, her fourth child, and the first victim, in November 2018 at a hospital, strangled her a day after and kept the body in a freezer at her place, according to the police.

The woman did the same to a son, her fifth child, and the second victim, born in November 2019.

Her husband told police that she had told him that she had aborted the two children and, therefore, he did not know about the murder, the police said.

The crimes have come to light now because the Board of Audit and Inspection realized in May that there was a record of the births at the hospital, but the babies’ births were never registered.

They notified Suwon City Hall, the municipal government, which requested a police investigation as the mother refused an on-site inspection.

On Wednesday, the police conducted a “search and seizure” at the home, and during this process, the mother confessed to the murders.

The police requested an arrest warrant on Thursday, and the woman is due to attend an arrest warrant hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

