“We know it’s going to be harmful”: Local doctors discuss long-term effects of vaping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’ve long known the negative impact that smoking cigarettes can have on our health. However, in recent years we’ve ve seen a rise in use of e-cigarettes, especially in young adults and adolescents. We talked to experts about how this could change a young person’s future.

Tobacco Prevention Coordinator, Annabel Dufault says, when someone becomes addicted to a substance in adolescence there can be major changes in their mood, attention, learning, impulse control, and decision making. She also explained, “This is something that leaves them really vulnerable to lifelong addiction or being addicted for years to come.”

Dr. Kremens, of Essentia Health, says vapes contain roughly 4 times the amount of nicotine as regular cigarettes and nicotine is known to be one of the most addictive substances out there. He also points out, that because e-cigarettes are a new technology, there hasn’t been enough time to study its long-term impacts. He cautions vape users, “We know it’s going to be harmful.”

Health experts say benefits of quitting include lower blood pressure and heart rate, improved circulation and lung function, and the risk of coronary heart disease decreases to about half that of a typical smokers’ in a single year.

