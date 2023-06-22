Cooking with Cash Wa
‘A strategic move’: ND Pipeline Authority reacts to MHA Nation purchase of pipeline

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KUMV) - A recent purchase to revitalize an abandoned pipeline by the MHA Nation is being praised by the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

Executive Director Justin Kringstad called it “a strategic move,” as the line can transport up to 15,000 barrels a day through several markets.

Kringstad added a pipeline of that capacity can remove up to 150 truck trips in the area, improving roadway safety.

“When you look at it from a logistics, a safety, and the overall experience for those living and working in the area, these types of systems have significant impacts,” said Kringstad.

The pipeline should be operating starting next year.

Enbridge Stanley Terminal that supports June 9 agreement with the MHA Nation
Enbridge Stanley Terminal that supports June 9 agreement with the MHA Nation(Enbridge)

