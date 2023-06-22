‘A strategic move’: ND Pipeline Authority reacts to MHA Nation purchase of pipeline

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KUMV) - A recent purchase to revitalize an abandoned pipeline by the MHA Nation is being praised by the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

Executive Director Justin Kringstad called it “a strategic move,” as the line can transport up to 15,000 barrels a day through several markets.

Kringstad added a pipeline of that capacity can remove up to 150 truck trips in the area, improving roadway safety.

“When you look at it from a logistics, a safety, and the overall experience for those living and working in the area, these types of systems have significant impacts,” said Kringstad.

The pipeline should be operating starting next year.

