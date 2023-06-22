State prosecutors call for gag order on defense following online survey in Anita Knutson case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors are asking the courts to put a gag order on the attorney representing the person charged in the killing of Anita Knutson, after a survey of people’s knowledge and opinion of the case made the rounds on social media.

According to a motion filed this week in district court, prosecutors in Ward County said they became aware of a survey on Facebook titled ”Knutson/Rice Survey.”

Nichole Rice currently faces a murder charge in Knutson’s 2007 death in Minot. The survey appeared on Facebook with Rice’s mugshot and a picture of Knutson juxtaposed.

Prosecutors said they followed the link to see its content, which included four questions, including whether the person taking the survey thinks Nichole Rice is guilty.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen said they contacted Rice’s attorney Philip Becher, who said the survey was launched to show Rice wouldn’t be able to have a fair and unbiased jury trial in Ward County. The state cited concerns over tainting the potential jury pool for the case, and the unreliability of such a survey.

The gag order calls for the defense to be barred from conducting further surveys of the general public and/or potential jurors, or using social media, the survey website, or media outlets to post information about the case.

The courts have not ruled yet on the motion, and there’s no hearing scheduled on it yet. Rice has a pretrial conference set for Sept. 27 in Minot.

