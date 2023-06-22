Cooking with Cash Wa
Report of person hit by boat in Otter Tail County

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We are getting reports that someone may have been hit by a boat on a lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota.

The emergency calls started coming in after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday to Lake Six, which is about five miles southwest of Frazee.

Details are limited, but rescue crews and several first responders were called to the area. Scanner traffic also indicated life-flight was dispatched.

Valley News Live has a call into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and has a team on the way to lakes country. We will update this breaking news story as we learn more.

