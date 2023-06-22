Cooking with Cash Wa
Plane crash near Westhope seriously injures one

(KCRG)
By Joe Skurzewski and Monica Hannan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - A pilot was seriously hurt when his plane crashed in a field in Bottineau County shortly after noon Thursday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 1965 Piper Pawnee airplane crashed shortly after takeoff from the New Hope Airport in Westhope.

The 48-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital. No word yet on his condition or what caused the crash.

The Piper Pawnee is an aircraft often used for agricultural spraying or for towing other items, but it’s unclear what the plane was being used for at the time of the crash.

