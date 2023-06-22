Night Bazarr Moved to Brewhalla

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Families are welcome to join the fun for the Folksway Night Bazarr tonight at Brewhalla in North Fargo.

The event was scheduled to take place at Broadway Square in downtown Fargo, but pending thunderstorms forced the location change.

Attendees will get to enjoy a magical evening of food, music, and performances. Guests can also do some vintage shopping and explore a wide array of vendors.

Circus-themed events and activities will sure to be fun for the whole family. You can join in on the theme by dressing up in your circus attire. There will be a clown photo booth to snap a pic of the memories made.

The Night Bizarre is from 6-10 p.m. at Brewhall located at 1702 1st Avenue N. It is right next door to Drekker Brewing.

