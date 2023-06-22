ND motorcycle fatality and injury crashes on the rise; experts explain how to minimize risk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us spend time on the road almost every day, but it can be a dangerous place. That’s especially true for motorcyclists.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reports the number of motorcycle crashes has drastically increased in recent years. But one man who knows the risk firsthand is doing what he can to make the streets a little safer.

It was a moment in time that changed Lonnie Bertsch’s whole perspective.

”I was in a motorcycle crash several years ago. A car turned left in front of me and I had nowhere to go. I always thought I was a fantastic rider up until that point — nothing would ever happen to me. But I hit the front fender of the vehicle and flew over the hood into oncoming traffic,” said Executive Director of Abate of North Dakota Lonnie Bertsch.

Bertsch’s broken ribs and scratches healed. He says the accident couldn’t keep him away from one of the things he loves most in the world: riding his motorcycle.

”The freedom of the road is awesome. I go down the highway, have the wind blowing in your face, the sceneries, the smells along the road,” said Betsch.

Bertsch’s experience solidified the importance of his life’s work: teaching other motorcyclists road safety.

”This course just kind of goes over all of the basics. They start you very slow. They kind of ease you into it. They never push you to do anything that you don’t want to do,” said ABATE safety course student Jaylee Hoiby.

It’s a necessary cause for North Dakota.

In 2019, there were 11 motorcycle crash fatalities. In 2020, there were 17. In 2021, there were eight. In 2022, that number spiked to 21.

This year so far, we’ve had four motorcycle crash fatalities to date.

More than half of those incidents each year involved a rider without a helmet.

”It definitely reduces your chance of a fatal injury, especially. You can see in the stats that you’re less likely to have a fatal injury,” said Lauren Wahlman, safety public information program manager for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

So, what can be done?

Both Bertsch and Wahlman say that wearing a helmet is step number one in keeping you safe.

”I recommend everybody take one of our safety classes. We go over sharp turns, acceleration, braking, corners, all kinds of things to keep people safe out on the street,” said Bertsch.

Bertsch knows the wide-open road-scapes can be deadly, or they can be beautiful — depending on your approach to safety.

Along with fatalities, motorcycle crash injuries have also gone up. In 2019, there were 181 injury crashes. In 2020, there were 160. And in 2021, there were 181.

The majority of those injuries were to people not wearing a helmet.

But Bertsch says you should also wear glasses to protect your eyes, long sleeves, full-fingered gloves, long pants and over-ankle protection to minimize risk.

To sign up for one of his safety classes through ABATE of North Dakota, visit abatend.com.

