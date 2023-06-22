Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Emergency Commission approves $2.2 million for troops to southern border

ND National Guard troops to the southern border
ND National Guard troops to the southern border(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Emergency Commission has approved more than $2 million to send North Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border. The funding approval comes about three weeks after Governor Burgum announced he would deploy 100 troops to the southern border.

The loan from the Bank of North Dakota will be paid back using taxpayer dollars. Adjutant General Al Dohrmann said the issues at hand are human and drug smuggling operations at the border. The Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company will be deployed for 30 days and will arrive in Texas in August.

Previous Coverage: Burgum issues executive order authorizing deployment of ND National Guard to southern border

Previous Coverage: Burgum to send troops to southern border

