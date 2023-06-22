ND Emergency Commission approves $2.2 million for troops to southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Emergency Commission has approved more than $2 million to send North Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border. The funding approval comes about three weeks after Governor Burgum announced he would deploy 100 troops to the southern border.

The loan from the Bank of North Dakota will be paid back using taxpayer dollars. Adjutant General Al Dohrmann said the issues at hand are human and drug smuggling operations at the border. The Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company will be deployed for 30 days and will arrive in Texas in August.

