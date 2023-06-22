Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

MOA to open a world-class haunted attraction this Halloween

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Mall of America® and American Monsters are set to open one of the top haunt attractions in the country this Halloween season. The 45,000 square feet of terror will feature elaborate set designs with unexpected thrills around every corner. The intricate detail and one-of-a-kind offerings, such as specialty bars with themed cocktails and food, will create a haunt experience like no other. Many times, inclement weather takes a toll on Halloween celebrations. However, Mall of America provides a unique option with the entire attraction being indoors leaving guests only shivering in fear and not from the cold.

“We are thrilled to partner with the leaders in the haunt themed entertainment industry to open a first-of-its-kind Halloween attraction,” said Chris Grap, Vice President of Experiential, Mall of America. “American Monsters will bring to life their creative and terrifying concepts, turning nightmares into reality. Opening an elevated haunt experience in addition to our exceptional seasonal festivities will make Mall of America the perfect destination for Halloween enthusiasts.”

This story-based, immersive Halloween haunt brings together dozens of live scare-actors and legendary creatures in terrifyingly evocative sets, combined with media-based scare moments, theatrical lighting, special effects, and an original soundtrack that will transport guests into a never-before-experienced realm of horror.

“More than a great haunt, this is truly an exciting night out. After a shot of Liquid Courage, guests will step inside a world of creepy Louisiana bayous and graveyards, to come face-to-face with supernatural terror and a creature out for revenge,” said Charlotte Huggins, CEO of American Monsters. “We are excited to bring our chilling story to guests at Mall of America, the Midwest epicenter of entertainment.”

Thrill seekers can expect tickets to go on sale early August with this new haunt running September 15 – October 31.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File grain bin photo.
Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin
A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
file graphic.
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Kristopher Abshere
Carrington man charged, accused of having sexual contact with teen

Latest News

Nearly $13 million perimeter fence approved for U.S. Bank Stadium
Coon Rapids house explosion
1 person hurt after house explodes in Coon Rapids
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Minneapolis leaders implement “Operation Swift Summer”