Man accused of choking woman is arrested for terrorizing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing two felony counts after allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her. Adan Martinez is charged with domestic violence - serious bodily injury and terrorizing.

Fargo Police were called to the area of 12th Avenue and Elm Street North for a domestic violence report. A woman told police she was choked while in Martinez’s vehicle and he hit her multiple times in the head, causing her to black out. Court documents say the victim told officers Martinez threatened to “take her out to the country and kill her.”

The woman says she jumped out of the vehicle and ran to hide. Court documents say Martinez was driving around the area looking for the victim. Police officers say when they arrived, the woman was very emotional, scared and they could see injuries on her neck and face.

Police originally were not able to find Martinez and his phone was turned off. He has since been arrested and charged in Cass County Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

