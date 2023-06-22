Cooking with Cash Wa
Local authorities ask for public’s help in finding vulnerable adult

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Officials say 40-year-old Bryan Quilon was last seen in north Fargo today at around 7:45 am. Bryan is described as 5′9″, 240 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing black tennis shoes, black gym shorts and was not wearing a shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting ‘FARGOPD’ to 847-411.

