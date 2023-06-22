Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Burgum spending big on presidential run

Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)(Gov. Doug Burgum's office)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum is the top 2024 presidential campaign ad spender, according to an NBC report and a political ad-tracking agency.

The firm, AdImpact, says Gov. Burgum has spent $2.9 million on mostly TV ads since entering the race on June 7, 2023.

The ad-tracking firm says the PAC behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has spent just under $2.9 million and the PAC behind former President Donald Trump has spent $2.8 million.

Outside of North Dakota, national political analysts says Gov. Burgum is widely unknown in the crowded field. This is a problem for any candidate as they need to reach certain polling numbers on a handful of polls and have 40,000 unique donors to qualify for the first Republican National Committee debate, according to NBC news.

Former President Donald Trump still leads most polls (as of this writing) with Gov. DeSantis in second place. The other candidates including Sen. Tim Scott, former Gov. Nikki Haley, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Gov. Chris Christie, and former Vice President Mike Pence generally fill out the rest of the preferred candidates for most GOP voters.

Gov. Burgum has registered on some national polls, but will need a consistent showing to keep qualifying for future debates.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File grain bin photo.
Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin
file graphic.
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Atlas Power Data Center
North Dakota county cuts power to construction on crypto mining datacenter
Ky Schneider
Court records: Man tries to kidnap ex-girlfriend’s child at public BBQ

Latest News

The Fargo Police Department held their annual community picnic in Broadway Square Wednesday...
The Fargo Police Department held their annual community picnic in Broadway Square Wednesday evening
At Wednesday’s Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting a number of local businesses were seeking...
Fargo Brewing Co, Fargo Air Museum to obtain new alcohol licenses
The club and bar has had some more issues with minors being served alcohol.
District 64 having more ‘minor’ issues
WEATHER at 10:00PM KVLY JUNE 21