Gov. Burgum spending big on presidential run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum is the top 2024 presidential campaign ad spender, according to an NBC report and a political ad-tracking agency.

The firm, AdImpact, says Gov. Burgum has spent $2.9 million on mostly TV ads since entering the race on June 7, 2023.

The ad-tracking firm says the PAC behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has spent just under $2.9 million and the PAC behind former President Donald Trump has spent $2.8 million.

Outside of North Dakota, national political analysts says Gov. Burgum is widely unknown in the crowded field. This is a problem for any candidate as they need to reach certain polling numbers on a handful of polls and have 40,000 unique donors to qualify for the first Republican National Committee debate, according to NBC news.

Former President Donald Trump still leads most polls (as of this writing) with Gov. DeSantis in second place. The other candidates including Sen. Tim Scott, former Gov. Nikki Haley, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Gov. Chris Christie, and former Vice President Mike Pence generally fill out the rest of the preferred candidates for most GOP voters.

Gov. Burgum has registered on some national polls, but will need a consistent showing to keep qualifying for future debates.

