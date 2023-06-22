FBI investigating death at Red Lake Jail

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI is investigating a death of woman who was in custody at the Red Lake Jail.

According to a GoFundMe, Dwan White Owl passed away on Monday, June 12, while in custody at the Red Lake Jail. The family is calling for justice for what they say was inhumane treatment by jail staff.

“We intend to hire an attorney to hold the Red Lake Jail accountable for failing to exercise reasonable care and for staff negligence in providing medical care to injured or ill inmates,” creators of the GoFundMe wrote

The family plans to have a traditional burial service on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in North Dakota and the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, but say they cannot do so until Dwan’s body is released. They are unsure of when that will happen, as the federal government has jurisdiction over the investigation.

FBI spokesperson Diana Freedman confirms will Valley News Live that an investigation into Dwan’s death is ongoing, but no further information is being released at this time.

