Fargo Schools athletic trainer arrested after alleged sexual assault

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A student within Fargo Public Schools may have been sexually assaulted by an athletic trainer.

On Thursday, June 22, a student participating in a summer sports program hosted at South High School reported to administration that an inappropriate situation occurred with an athletic trainer.

School officials say athletic trainer Levi Tande was arrested by police for sexual assault. Fargo Public Schools contracts with Sanford Health for athletic training services, and Tande is also a licensed teacher at Davies High School.

In a note sent to parents on Thursday, Principal Troy Cody said, “While I am unable to provide many details on this situation, I did want you to hear about this matter from the school, and not just the media. These allegations are shocking to hear about a teacher and medical provider.”

The district says they are taking the allegation very seriously; Tande has been placed on leave from the district and suspended without pay from Sanford.

If you or your student have information that may be helpful to law enforcement officials, you are asked to contact Principal Cody or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

