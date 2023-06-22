FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department held their annual community picnic in Broadway Square Wednesday evening.

Folks from the Fargo-Moorhead area came out to interact with local public servants, enjoy some free treats, giveaways and even live music.

First responders from law enforcement, medical services and the Fire Department were out mingling with children and families, with the goal of building a positive community culture.

“You know we don’t always get all of those opportunities to interact with people in a non-enforcement type of environment…but this is a really nice event where the only things that are happening out here is community engagement and building relationships. So i think it’s nice to meet our community and community to meet us and see us as the humans in uniform that we are, it’s good stuff” said Chief David Zibolski.

This was the first time the event was held at the Broadway Square, and the turnout was a success.

