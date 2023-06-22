Fargo Brewing Co, Fargo Air Museum to obtain new alcohol licenses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Wednesday’s Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting a number of local businesses were seeking approval of new alcohol licenses. Including Fargo Brewing Company and the Fargo Air Museum.

Fargo Brewing Company was approved for a class “W” license to serve wine at their venue, alongside their handcrafted beer.

Another one of those businesses, believe it or not, was the Fargo Air Museum. They host events and after meeting the standards, they were approved for a class “A” license to sell alcoholic beverages at the museum.

Both establishments were run through background checks by the Fargo Police Department and were recommended for approval.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.