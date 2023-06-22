Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Brewing Co, Fargo Air Museum to obtain new alcohol licenses

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Ian Schafer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Wednesday’s Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting a number of local businesses were seeking approval of new alcohol licenses. Including Fargo Brewing Company and the Fargo Air Museum.

Fargo Brewing Company was approved for a class “W” license to serve wine at their venue, alongside their handcrafted beer.

Another one of those businesses, believe it or not, was the Fargo Air Museum. They host events and after meeting the standards, they were approved for a class “A” license to sell alcoholic beverages at the museum.

Both establishments were run through background checks by the Fargo Police Department and were recommended for approval.

