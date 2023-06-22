District 64 having more ‘minor’ issues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major topic of discussion of the Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting on Wednesday was about District 64. The club and bar has had some more issues with minors being served alcohol.

A well-respected Fargo judge has made frequent phone calls to the Board, concerning how many minors are being cited for underaged drinking at District 64.

Along with that, one of their security guards was arrested for assualting two people outside of the bar, as part of his bouncing duties. His situation is pending with the state attorney’s office.

This is not the first time District 64 has had issues with minors. The Fargo P.D. has already had meetings with the owners of the bar to implement I.D. scanners at the door.

Both the Board and Fargo Police Chief Zibolski say it might be time to have a different conversation if these situations continue.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.