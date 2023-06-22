Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

District 64 having more ‘minor’ issues

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Ian Schafer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major topic of discussion of the Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting on Wednesday was about District 64. The club and bar has had some more issues with minors being served alcohol.

A well-respected Fargo judge has made frequent phone calls to the Board, concerning how many minors are being cited for underaged drinking at District 64.

Along with that, one of their security guards was arrested for assualting two people outside of the bar, as part of his bouncing duties. His situation is pending with the state attorney’s office.

This is not the first time District 64 has had issues with minors. The Fargo P.D. has already had meetings with the owners of the bar to implement I.D. scanners at the door.

Both the Board and Fargo Police Chief Zibolski say it might be time to have a different conversation if these situations continue.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File grain bin photo.
Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin
A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
file graphic.
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Kristopher Abshere
Carrington man charged, accused of having sexual contact with teen

Latest News

At Wednesday’s Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting a number of local businesses were seeking...
Fargo Brewing Co, Fargo Air Museum to obtain new alcohol licenses
At Wednesday’s Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting a number of local businesses were seeking...
Fargo Brewing and Air Museum to obtain new alcohol licenses
The club and bar has had some more issues with minors being served alcohol.
Minor issues at District 64
WEATHER at 10:00PM KVLY JUNE 21