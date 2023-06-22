Cooking with Cash Wa
Crews rush to car fire in West Fargo

Crews search a vehicle after a car fire in West Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to the scene of a car fire in West Fargo.

The call came in around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 to the 200 block of 8th Ave. W.

Firefighters quickly got on scene and put out the fire. After, police searched the car and our reporter on scene says they found what appeared to be prescription pills in the vehicle.

At this time, it’s unknown if anyone was in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived or if anyone was hurt.

