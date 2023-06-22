A Couple of Rounds of Rain Today

TODAY:

Thursday cools just a bit back into the 80s. At this time, we expect thundershowers with a few storms on the stronger side. The risk of severe is on the low end. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be through the morning and again in the afternoon and evening, quieting down overnight. Areas of heavy rain are possible. Some in eastern ND could see 1+″ of rainfall.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Friday will be just a couple of degrees cooler, though still in the 80s for most. Once again, we are alerting you to the chance of storms - particularly in the late afternoon and evening hours. These storms on Friday will once again be on the stronger side and will lead into the storms on Saturday.

SATURDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: As the Saturday storms approach, we are keeping a close eye on things as some of these storm will be on the strong to severe side. In the morning, there will be showers and a few storms that linger from Friday night. We are anticipating a bit of a break in the storms during the early afternoon. During this time, heat and instability will build, leading to a risk of scattered strong/severe storms through the late afternoon and evening. All hazards will be possible 0 large hail, damaging wind, tornado or two, flash flooding. We will post updates and keep you informed on the VNL Weather App as the risk of severe will be dependent on the track of the Low that is approaching from the south and how much the atmosphere can recover to support severe storms in the afternoon. Looking at the temperatures, we wake up in the mid 60s, and by the afternoon the heat will arrive with everyone seeing the upper 80s or low 90s even!

NEXT WEEK: Sunday looks much cooler behind Saturday’s system as well with afternoon highs only in the 70s after a morning in the 60s and breezy conditions. The heat continues here as we even head into the next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even low 90s for some as we round out the end of June! There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. We will watch and alert you as needed.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

