Areas of Heavy Rain Friday - Sunday

Drought conditions have worsened in the valley in this week’s Drought Monitor. All parts of the region are now in some class of drought. Most areas are in the lowest or “abnormally dry” class, but a few pockets and advanced into moderate drought. That include more places in west central Minnesota and/or Lakes Country and north central parts of the valley. Fortunately, soaking rains are in the forecast through Sunday morning!

More storms may form into the evening. At this time, we expect thundershowers with a few storms perhaps on the stronger side. The risk of severe is on the low end. Storms will be quieting down after sunset. Areas of heavy rain are possible. Some in eastern ND have seen 1+″ of rainfall today.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Friday will be just a couple of degrees cooler, though still in the 70s for most. Once again, we are alerting you to the chance of rain and storms - particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. These storms on Friday could briefly be on the stronger side and will lead into the storms on Saturday. Rainfall could be heavy within the thunderstorms once again. With a morning and afternoon/evening rain and storms, Saturday poses the risk of widespread heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding. South of the Hwy 200 corridor has pretty decent potential for at least 0.75″-1″ widespread rainfall. While highly dependent on the track of storms that develop with heavier rainfall, there will like be a few areas that see 2-3″ of rainfall. For this reason, we have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday.

While earlier this week it was looking like a good potential for severe storms Saturday, the risk has decreased for our area with the greatest risk south in the Sioux Falls, SD area. There is a very low (but not zero) chance for a severe storm or two in our southern counties.

Rain and storms gradually weaken and shift east overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be drier, but expect gusty winds behind the system and temperatures generally in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: After the cool and rainy weekend in the 70s, we warm up slightly for the work week. 70s to low 80s Monday with perhaps a spotty shower or rumble. Storm chances increase into the mid-week. A few showers and storm Tuesday PM lead to scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures through the week will be in the 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

