18-year-old missing after canoe overturned on Cook County lake

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - An 18-year-old was reported missing after not resurfacing when a canoe flipped on a lake in Cook County.

At approximately 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an overturned canoe on Gillis Lake.

Authorities say two fishermen were on the canoe at the time.

One was able to swim to shore and the other, an 18-year-old man who was not wearing a lifejacket, never resurfaced.

He was then reported missing.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Cook County Search & Rescue, Gunflint Volunteer Fire Department, United States Forest Service (USFS) Law Enforcement, and a USFS Beaver float plane are responding to the staging area at Tuscarora Lodge to begin search and rescue operations.

“Our hearts are with the survivors and the deceased’s family. I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift actions and professionalism,” said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

