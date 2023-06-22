Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

1 person hurt after house explodes in Coon Rapids

Coon Rapids house explosion
Coon Rapids house explosion(KARE 11)
By Naasir Akailvi
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (KARE 11)— One person was critically injured in a house explosion in Coon Rapids.

Multiple agencies, including the Coon Rapids Police Department (CRPD) are responding to the scene.

According to the CRPD, the explosion happened at a home on 104th Avenue.

Coon Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) Chief John Piper said an explosion of this magnitude is “unusual.”

Piper added that four fire departments are working on the scene, totaling roughly three dozen firefighters.

The CRPD initially said nobody was inside the house when it exploded, but the CRFD said there was one victim inside the home.

That person was seriously injured and has been transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Homes on both sides of the explosion were impacted and damaged.

The CRPD and CRFD are investigating the explosion with the assistance of the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File grain bin photo.
Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin
A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
file graphic.
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Kristopher Abshere
Carrington man charged, accused of having sexual contact with teen

Latest News

Nearly $13 million perimeter fence approved for U.S. Bank Stadium
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Minneapolis leaders implement “Operation Swift Summer”
Enbridge Stanley Terminal that supports June 9 agreement with the MHA Nation
‘A strategic move’: ND Pipeline Authority reacts to MHA Nation purchase of pipeline