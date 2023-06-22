1 person hurt after house explodes in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (KARE 11)— One person was critically injured in a house explosion in Coon Rapids.

Multiple agencies, including the Coon Rapids Police Department (CRPD) are responding to the scene.

According to the CRPD, the explosion happened at a home on 104th Avenue.

Coon Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) Chief John Piper said an explosion of this magnitude is “unusual.”

Piper added that four fire departments are working on the scene, totaling roughly three dozen firefighters.

The CRPD initially said nobody was inside the house when it exploded, but the CRFD said there was one victim inside the home.

That person was seriously injured and has been transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Homes on both sides of the explosion were impacted and damaged.

The CRPD and CRFD are investigating the explosion with the assistance of the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

