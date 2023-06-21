Warm and Muggy Conditions Persist

TONIGHT:

There are still a few storms to our West, however additional scattered storms will be firing later into the afternoon and evening. These storms also pose the risk of becoming strong to possibly severe with a wind and hail threat being the main concern. There is currently a level 1 on a 5 level scale for severe across eastern ND and the northern Valley, so overall still a low risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

Looking at the Temperatures however, most of us will get into the 80s throughout the evening hours in front of the rain, and the 70s behind it. Still above average overnight, however we do get close as temperatures overnight will be in 60s and even a scattered 50 or 70!

Stay up to date with timing and track of storms on your VNL Weather App

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday cools just a bit back into the 80s. At this time, we expect thundershowers with a few storms on the stronger side. The risk of severe is on the low end. Friday will be just a couple of degrees cooler, though still in the 80s for most. Once again, we are alerting you to the chance of storms - particularly in the late afternoon and evening hours. These storms on Friday will once again be on the stronger side and will lead into the storms on Saturday.

SATURDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: As the Saturday storms approach, we are keeping a close eye on things as some of these storm will be on the strong to severe side. We will post updates and keep you informed on the VNL Weather App. Looking at the temperatures, we wake up in the mid 60s, and by the afternoon the heat will arrive with everyone seeing the upper 80s or low 90s even!

NEXT WEEK: Sunday looks much cooler behind Saturday’s system as well with afternoon highs only in the 70s after a morning in the 60s and breezy conditions. The heat continues here as we even head into the next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even low 90s for some as we round out the end of June! There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. We will watch and alert you as needed.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will be much of the same as the work-week with 60s in the morning, and warming up to the 80s by the afternoon. On the bight side however, there will be less rain chances as well to kick-start the first weekend of July!

