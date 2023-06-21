Summer Solstice: Warm & Muggy with Storms

Records were tied and/or broken Tuesday! In Fargo, we tied the record high of 98. Grand Forks (airport) smashed the record of 96 and hit 100! At Grand Forks NWS, though, it was a degree shy of record coming it at 97. 99 in Jamestown breaks the record of 97. Temperatures hit 90 or higher everywhere aside from Rolla with a high of 86. Record high minimums were also set in Fargo and Grand Forks.

TODAY:

Temperatures this morning are still in the 60s and 70s. A few storms are moving into eastern ND from the south. The summer solstice is going to be another warm day with temperatures increasing once again into the upper 80s to low 90s.

There will be a few showers and storms around in the morning to early afternoon in eastern ND/northern valley that moved in from the south overnight. There is a possibility for a storm or two to become strong or even severe during the morning hours with a wind and hail threat. It will remain warm and muggy through the morning.

Additional scattered storms will be firing later into the afternoon and evening. These storms also pose the risk of becoming strong to possibly severe. There is currently a level 1 on a 5 level scale for severe across eastern ND and the northern Valley, so overall still a low risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Wind and hail will be the primary threats from any storms that become severe.

Stay up to date with timing and track of storms on your VNL Weather App

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday cools just a bit back into the 80s. The daily storm chances, though, continue. At this time, we expect thundershowers with a few storms on the stronger side. The risk of severe is on the low end. Friday will be just a couple of degrees cooler, though still in the 80s for most. Once again, we are alerting you to the chance of storms - particularly in the late afternoon and evening hours. The risk of severe at this time is low for Friday as well.

THIS WEEKEND: We are keeping an eye on the Saturday storm chance for strong to severe threats. As it approaches, will post updates and keep you informed on the VNL Weather App. Looking at the temperatures, we wake up in the mid 60s, and by the afternoon the heat will arrive with everyone seeing the upper 80s or low 90s even! It will be breezy with showers Sunday. Sunday looks much cooler behind Saturday’s system as well with afternoon highs only in the 70s after a morning in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat continues here as we even head into the next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even low 90s for some as we round out the end of June! There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. We will watch and alert you as needed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.