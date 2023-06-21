Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A image of the floating object in the sky
ND residents spot balloon-like object floating across the state
File grain bin photo.
Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin
Kristopher Abshere
Carrington man charged, accused of having sexual contact with teen
Police lights graphic
Police K9 called in for reported assault in Moorhead
file graphic.
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail

Latest News

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
RAW: Emergency response to reported explosion in Paris
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16
A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda,...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2019, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jimcy...
The sex abuse convictions of a man at the center of a tribal sovereignty ruling have been reversed