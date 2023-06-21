Namaste: It’s the International Day of Yoga

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today might be a good day to find your peace as it’s the International Day of Yoga.

For the last 9 years, the International Day of Yoga has become a tradition for many people.

More than 75 yogis gathered at the Lights in West Fargo for an early morning yoga session to find their Zen. Robyn Gatz, a Yoga instructor at Mojo Fit Studios says yoga has great benefits and is a perfect workout for all fitness levels.

“Yoga is a great practice not only for the physical benefits of building strength, flexibility, and balance, but the mental benefits of just taking a minute to slow down check in, and kind of tune out the outside that is usually so busy in our lives,” she said. “It gives us a minute to find calm, peace, and just center.”

Mojo Fit Studios is hosting free community classes, this summer, every other Wednesday at the Lights in West Fargo. For more information on classes and schedules, you can visit the Mojo Fit Studio website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.