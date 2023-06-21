Cooking with Cash Wa
More firefighters called to backyard brush fire due to heat

Fargo Fire Department Badge
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, June 20, the Fargo Fire Department (FFD) responded to a fire at 1630 1st Ave S. Upon arrival, firefighters located a backyard brush fire that had stretched along a fence line which was adjacent to two garages and extended to the rear exterior of a nearby home. Within a few minutes of arriving on-scene, Fargo firefighters successfully knocked down the fire. An extensive overhaul of the burned brush was required due the dry conditions and strong winds present at the time of the incident. As a result of the extreme temperatures of the fire, a second alarm was struck for assistance.

At this time, a damage estimate is not available. The FFD is conducting an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The FFD responded with five engines, one ladder truck, two command vehicles and 20 firefighters. The FFD was assisted by The Fargo Police Department and Sanford Ambulance.

