Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin

File grain bin photo.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEAR PORTER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and another is injured after being trapped in a grain bin.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department says on Tuesday, June 20 around 9:30 a.m. they responded to the call northeast of Porter.

When authorities arrived, they say a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the grain bin, but a 27-year-old man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the young man and eventually were able to get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A first responder was taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

Names are not being released at this time.

