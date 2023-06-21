Man dies, another injured after being trapped in grain bin

NEAR PORTER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and another is injured after being trapped in a grain bin.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Department says on Tuesday, June 20 around 9:30 a.m. they responded to the call northeast of Porter.

When authorities arrived, they say a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the grain bin, but a 27-year-old man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the young man and eventually were able to get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A first responder was taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

Names are not being released at this time.

