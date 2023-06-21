Cooking with Cash Wa
Man convicted of killing North Dakota student moved from death row to Florida prison

FILE - Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., left, is helped into a sheriff's car after waiving extradition at the Polk County Courthouse in Crookston, Minn., Dec. 3, 2003.(AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a North Dakota student 20 years ago has been moved from death row in Indiana to a Florida prison, according to federal records.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 70, was convicted of killing 22-year-old Dru Sjodin in November 2003 after abducting her from a mall parking lot in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Her body was found in April of the next year in Crookston, Minnesota.

Rodriguez has been moved from a death row prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Coleman II, a high-security penitentiary in Sumterville, Florida, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

Rodriguez was sentenced to death in 2007. His death sentence was overturned in September 2021 when a federal judge ruled that Rodriguez’s constitutional rights were violated during his trial, citing misleading testimony from the coroner, the failure of lawyers to discuss a possible insanity defense, and evidence of severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

Federal prosecutors announced in March that they would not seek the death penalty again and Rodriguez’s sentence was changed to life without parole.

Previous Coverage: Death sentence reduced to life in prison for man who killed North Dakota student

