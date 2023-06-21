Cooking with Cash Wa
Inmate hangs himself in western MN jail

file graphic.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the hanging death of an inmate in a western Minnesota jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions says 60-year-old Dennis Kipp of Graceville, MN was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday, June 17. Authorities say it appears Kipp hung himself.

Kipp was booked for drug possession from Big Stone County, but staying in Lac qui Parle County because Big Stone County doesn’t have a jail.

Officials say Kipp was the only person in the jail cell at the time.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is now conducting an autopsy and the BCA is reviewing jail surveillance footage.

WEATHER 10:00PM KVLY JUNE 20