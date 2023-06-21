Home destroyed in Breckenridge fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A family lost their home following a major fire in Breckenridge.

The fire department says the call came in around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 for a deck fire along 7th St. and Mendenhall Ave.

The fire chief says the west side of the house was fully engulfed when they arrived and it was moving quickly through the home.

No one was home at the time, but firefighters rescued two pet cats from the burning home. The cats were taken from the home to the veterinarian.

The fire chief says the intense heat and wind made fighting the flames difficult and also posed a threat to firefighters working in their heavy gear.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The official cause is still under investigation, but officials say the homeowners were grilling on the deck shortly before the fire started.

