Hawley City Council meets to address plan for ball fields

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was standing room only at the Hawley city council meeting Tuesday night, with current and former Hawley residents packing the room, expressing their opinion to keep the ball fields at all costs.

“Think about going to tell those 100 softball girls that we don’t have a field” said Heidi Knutson, a former softball player and coach for Hawley High.

The land of the Hawley softball and baseball complex is very valuable because of its location and potential it holds for attracting business’ off the highway.

“Clay county passed a moratorium some years ago banning premise signage…therefore the land on the highway becomes very valuable. High dollar per acre land which is why it’s attractive for the city to look at it and say this is a cash cow we’re sitting on” said local business and bowling alley owner Bryan Bortnem.

So, with all these stipulations, the people of Hawley wanted to hear what the mayor had to say.

Mayor “When it comes to the ballfields there again, there is no plan, it’s purely a potential idea for the future. The city was approached by a business in 2022 expressing the interest in the land west of the ball fields. At this time they stated if we were to build within the city and if there was to be any future growth they would be looking towards the ball fields” said Hawley Mayor, Sean Mork.

The city has been in open communication with the school on all talks about the land hoping to maintain a positive relationship.

The mayor also pointed out that the potential business will bring major tax breaks that the city needs to grow. He also doubled down on the fact that the rodeo grounds will not be affected.

“...just as the school is growing, so is the city with a little room to grow, the city of thorough options for businesses who want to invest in the community to benefit not only your city, the school, but also the region” said Mork.

While the Mayor did release a statement, the residents were hoping for more transparency. The Mayor did not give a definitive yes or no answer to whether or not the ball fields are going away.

“We wanna thank everybody for coming out here tonight. We appreciate and understand your concerns for the community” said Mork.

So, no decisions tonight. But, Valley News Live will work to keep you updated as the debate continues in Hawley.

