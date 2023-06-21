Grand Forks-EGF working to update street and highway plan

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is holding an open house to provide an update on the Streets and Highway Plan. The public is asked to get involved by provide input on future transportation projects in the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks metro.

Community priorities and growth patterns change over time, so the Forks MPO updates the transportation plan every five years. They say it provides an opportunity to check in with its partners, stakeholders, and the public on existing and emerging transportation considerations.

The open house is happening on Wednesday, June 21, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Empire Arts Center located at 415 Demers Avenue, Grand Forks, ND.

Project team members and MPO staff will be available to answer questions and receive input. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees may come and go at their convenience. Informational boards and comment forms will be available for people to learn more about the project and submit feedback.

If you are not able to attend the open house, more information about the street and highway plan update can be found here.

Written comments will be accepted through July 14, 2023, and may be submitted at the open house, via mail, phone or on the project website.

Mail comments to The Forks MPO, 255 N 4th St, Grand Forks, ND 58201. You can also call Teri Kouba at (701) 746-2660 or teri.kouba@theforksmpo.org or Jason Carbee at (402) 399-1370 or jason.carbee@hdrinc.com.

